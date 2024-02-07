Sikh man shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, another injured

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area of the city on Wednesday, officials said here.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point blank range with AK rifle at Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal around 7 pm, the officials said.

They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.