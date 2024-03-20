JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

Sikhs in Kashmir announce formation of gurdwara co-ordination committee

Among the objectives behind the committee's formation, one is to get 'pahari' status for Sikh-inhabited areas of Kashmir,
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 11:58 IST

Srinagar: Sikhs in Kashmir on Wednesday announced the formation of the All Kashmir District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Coordination Committee.

The objective behind the committee's formation is to get 'pahari' status for Sikh-inhabited areas of Kashmir, special job packages for Sikh youngsters and political reservation for the community, Jaspal Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's chief in Srinagar, said in a statement.

The other objectives include implementation of Punjabi language in schools and heritage status for gurdwaras in Amira Kadal and Maharajganj.

(Published 20 March 2024, 11:58 IST)
India News Jammu and Kashmir Sikh

