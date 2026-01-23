<p>Srinagar: After a prolonged dry spell, most parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir</a> on Friday received fresh snowfall, including the season’s first snow in Srinagar city, throwing normal life out of gear across the Valley.</p><p> <br>The snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar–Jammu national highway, cancellation of flights, while preceding gusty winds disrupted electricity in several areas, officials said.<br></p><p>While the plains of Kashmir recorded light to moderate snowfall, the upper reaches and higher-altitude areas witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall, they added. The sudden change in weather marked a significant shift after weeks of dry conditions, raising hopes among farmers and tourism stakeholders even as it posed immediate challenges for commuters and authorities.<br></p><p>Heavy snowfall transformed the Valley into a winter wonderland, with the ski resort of Gulmarg and higher-altitude areas in Kupwara, Baramulla and Shopian blanketed in a thick layer of fresh snow. Roads, open fields, orchards, and rooftops were covered in white, creating picturesque scenes that drew awe from residents and visitors alike.<br></p><p>However, the snowfall also led to widespread disruption. The Srinagar–Jammu national highway, the Valley’s only all-weather road link, was closed due to slippery conditions and accumulation of snow at several stretches. Flight operations at Srinagar airport were suspended as poor visibility and snow-covered runways forced cancellations of all flights for the day.<br></p><p>Electricity supply was disrupted in many areas after snowfall and strong winds damaged power lines. Several localities in Srinagar and other districts experienced power outages, while authorities said restoration work was underway, reports said.<br></p><p>The fresh snowfall was preceded by rain and strong winds on Thursday night, when many parts of the Valley plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by inclement weather. The winds uprooted trees at multiple locations, damaging vehicles and property and prompting precautionary shutdowns of power in several areas.<br></p><p>Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to higher reaches, and asked motorists to follow traffic advisories. Disaster management teams and road maintenance agencies have been put on alert to deal with any emergency.<br></p><p>While the snowfall has brought cheer to the tourism sector and relief after the long dry spell, officials said they were closely monitoring the situation to minimise disruption and ensure public safety.</p>