Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Soldier from Uttarakhand electrocuted to death in Jammu’s Samba

Deepak Pandey (25) of engineering squadron was electrocuted late in the night on September 2 while working on some product, the officials said.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 08:00 IST

An Army personnel was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with a live wire inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. Deepak Pandey (25) of engineering squadron was electrocuted late Sunday night while working on some product, the officials said.

They said the soldier hailing from Uttarakhand was rushed to the military hospital where he breathed his last.

Police have started inquest proceedings in connection with the death of the soldier, the officials said, adding the body of the deceased would be taken to his hometown for last rites after completion of legal formalities.

(Published 03 September 2023, 08:00 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandJammuSoldier

