Terror incidents in J&K declining since 2018, lowest in 2023: Parliament told

The minister added that the government was "fully committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and has taken several measures that have significantly boosted the development." As many as 53 projects being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crore by 15 ministries/departments in the UT under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 in sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development, etc. have been accelerated and 32 projects have been completed or substantially completed, he said.