Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Another attack in J&K: Terrorists, security forces locked in gunfight in Bandipora

They said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on security forces positions during a cordon and search operation.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 04:03 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 04:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aragam area of Bandipora district late on Sunday night following information about presence of ultras there, the officials said.

They said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on security forces positions.

"One body has been spotted at the scene of encounter while searches are on to look for more terrorists in the area," they said.

Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 04:03 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT