Top Army officer lauds troops' alertness in ensuring peace in Jammu region

The GoC engaged with Army veterans at the military station at Nagrota, strengthening their bonds of respect and gratitude through a meaningful interaction.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 19:08 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 19:08 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

