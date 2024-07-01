Home
Tourism department invites T20 World Cup-winning Indian team to Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 03:31 IST
Srinagar: The tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir has invited the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team to visit the Union Territory as part of the celebrations.

"Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!! We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honour to host you in the crown of Incredible India," the department said in a post on its official X handle.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

Published 01 July 2024, 03:31 IST
