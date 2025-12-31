Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Tourists return to Kashmir as winter charm, confidence lift travel sentiment

Officials say tourist footfall is increasing, offering reassurance to travellers planning winter holidays and bringing relief to thousands of families whose livelihoods depend on tourism.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 08:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 08:08 IST
India NewsSnowfallJammu and KashmirTourism

Follow us on :

Follow Us