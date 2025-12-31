Tourists return to Kashmir as winter charm, confidence lift travel sentiment

<p>Srinagar: Kashmir is once again welcoming tourists in growing numbers after a lull following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/28-people-mostly-tourists-killed-as-terrorists-open-fire-in-jammu-kashmirs-pahalgam-3504892">April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam</a>, with snowfall, heightened security confidence and sustained efforts by the tourism sector helping restore travel sentiment across the Valley.</p><p>Officials say tourist footfall is increasing, offering reassurance to travellers planning winter holidays and bringing relief to thousands of families whose livelihoods depend on tourism.</p><p>Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Syed Qamar Sajad said the impact of the April incident was short-lived and that confidence among visitors has steadily improved. “There was a temporary setback, but the response from tourists has been very encouraging. Arrivals have stabilised and people are once again choosing Kashmir for their holidays,” Sajad said.</p>.Snow ushers in ‘Chillai Kalan’, grounds flights but revives Kashmir’s winter tourism hopes.<p>According to official figures, the Kashmir Valley recorded nearly 10.5 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025, including over four lakh Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. While this is lower than the exceptional numbers seen in 2024 — when nearly 35 lakh tourists, including over five lakh pilgrims, visited the Valley — tourism officials say the current trend reflects a strong and steady recovery.</p><p>Winter destinations, particularly Gulmarg, are witnessing a visible resurgence ahead of the New Year. The resort town has taken on a festive look, with hotels reporting healthy occupancy, ski slopes buzzing with activity and tourists arriving in good numbers to experience snow-covered landscapes.</p><p>Hoteliers, pony operators and ski instructors say the revival is evident on the ground. “Bookings for New Year are strong, and tourists are arriving with confidence. The mood here is positive,” said a Gulmarg hotel owner.</p>.Maharashtra: Thane’s tourism gets a major boost.<p>Tourists are also reaching other popular winter destinations such as Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Srinagar, drawn by snowfall forecasts, winter sports and the Valley’s seasonal beauty. Travel operators say families, honeymooners and adventure enthusiasts are among those returning.</p><p>Officials stressed that security arrangements and visitor facilitation measures have been strengthened to ensure a safe and comfortable experience. Tourism authorities are also working closely with local stakeholders to maintain service standards and manage tourist flow during peak winter months.</p><p>For travellers planning a visit, the current season offers a blend of snow, festivities and tranquillity — hallmarks of Kashmir’s winter appeal. With tourism activity regaining momentum and local confidence visibly restored, the Valley is positioning itself once again as a welcoming destination for visitors from across the country.</p><p>As Kashmir enters the New Year, the return of tourists is being seen as both a sign of recovery and an invitation — that the Valley is open, vibrant and ready to host those seeking its famed winter charm.</p>