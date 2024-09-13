Truck falls into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, 2 dead

Jammu: Two people were killed on Friday, when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into 250-feet gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.
A truck, which on its way to Doda to Kishtwar, met with an accident near Mahlori area, they said.
The truck skidded off the road and fell into a 250-feet gorge. Two people, including the truck driver, were killed in the accident, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Amir and Asif, they said. PTI AB HIG HIG
Published 13 September 2024, 11:55 IST