<p>Belagavi: A vehicle allegedly carrying cow meat was set ablaze by a group of cow vigilantes in Ainapur town, Karnataka’s Belagavi district, on Monday night. Police said the incident took place around 10.30 pm, and by the time officers reached the spot, the vehicle had been completely gutted.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled said that three persons, including the main accused from Kalaburagi, were arrested under the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.</p><p>In a separate case, five people were taken into custody on charges of arson, robbery and atrocity.</p><p>According to officials, the vehicle was transporting meat from Kuduchi in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad when it was intercepted in Ainapur by a group who suspected it to be carrying cow meat.</p><p>The Kagwad police have taken up further investigation.</p>