Karnataka: Cow vigilantes torch vehicle in Belagavi; Police arrest 8 over arson, slaughter charges

According to officials, the vehicle was transporting meat from Kuduchi in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad when it was intercepted in Ainapur by a group who suspected it to be carrying cow meat.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 05:24 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 05:24 IST
