Two civilians, one soldier injured in Anantnag grenade attack

Three persons, including a soldier were injured as militants hurled a grenade on security forces during a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.
Security forces launched a CASO in Athlan Gadole village of Kokernag on Wednesday night after specific inputs about the presence of militants in the areas, a police official said.
As the forces started searches in the suspected area, a grenade was hurled on them by the hiding militants resulting in injuries to two civilians and an army jawan.
The injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.
Three Army soldiers and five militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days in separate incidents as security forces are engaged in multiple search operations against the ultras in the region.
This year, as many as 14 soldiers, including two paratroopers, have been killed in J&K, a majority of them in border Poonch-Rajouri districts of Jammu region.