Two terrorists, one jawan killed in two encounters with terrorists in J&K

Senior police officers led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) are at the scene of the encounter. Police said the area has been cordoned off, and a house-to-house search is underway with the assistance of the CRPF.

The two overnight incidents come just days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine people and injuries to 41 others.

In Doda, terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla area late on Tuesday night, leading to a fierce gunfight which continued for several hours, officials said.

They said five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and an SPO were injured and taken to hospital. Additional security personnel have been rushed to the area to intensify the operation against the terrorists, the officials added.

About the operation in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, ADGP (Jammu zone) Anand Jain said, "Two terrorists, who appeared to have freshly infiltrated (from across the border), surfaced in the village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened, and as soon as information was received, a police team rushed to the village."

"One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade at the police team and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village," Jain said, adding an assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.