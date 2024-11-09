Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Sopore

<p>Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.</p><p>An official said that a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by J&K Police and army following a "specific input" about the presence of militants in Rampora, Sopore.</p><p>“As the search party reached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire which was retaliated by the forces resulting in killing of one terrorist so far,” he said and added the identity of the slain militant was yet to be known.</p>.Wanted to be militant after 'torture' by army officer, his senior restored faith in system: J&K MLA.<p>In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said: “Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Rampora, Sopore area of Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place.”</p><p>The latest encounter comes just a day after two militants were killed in Sagipora area of Sopore on Friday.</p><p>Security forces have intensified operations against the militants in the recent weeks following a number of attacks carried out by the terrorists on civilians and the army. On Thursday, terrorists killed two village defence guards in hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region after kidnapping them.</p><p>Two militants were killed on Wednesday - one in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and another in Ketsun forests of neighbouring Bandipora district by the security forces.</p><p>Terrorists killed seven people on October 20 when they attacked the workers camp of an infrastructure project company in Gagangir area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.</p><p>On October 24, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two civilian porters when they attacked an army vehicle in Botapathri area of ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district.</p>