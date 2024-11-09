Home
Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Sopore

The latest encounter comes just a day after two militants were killed in Sagipora area of Sopore on Friday.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 15:15 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 15:15 IST
