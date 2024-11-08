Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

VDG killings: Massive operation on to recover bodies, track down terrorists in Kishtwar

The village defence guards (VDG) were executed by terrorists on Thursday after being abducted in the higher reaches of Kishtwar district, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 10:41 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirDefence

Follow us on :

Follow Us