Vinod Kumar appointed SSP Jammu; Joginder Singh SSP Udhampur

Jammu: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinod Kumar was Saturday appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, replacing Chandan Kohli, who has been appointed as deputy secretary in the cabinet secretariat on deputation basis.

Kumar, who was currently posted as SSP Udhampur, was transferred and posted as SSP Jammu, while IPS Joginder Singh, director, special security force (J&K), was transferred and posted as SSP Udhampur, an order issued by the J&K Home Department said.