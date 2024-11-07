Watch | Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Engineer Rashid's brother holds Article 370 banner
This comes after the BJP on Wednesday rejected the resolution for restoration of Article 370 passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Legislative Assembly and termed it as 'anti-national and Pakistani agenda'.
#WATCH | Srinagar: Ruckus and heated exchange of words continue at J&K Assembly between MLAs after Engineer Rashid's brother & Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner on Article 370. pic.twitter.com/4dnPo3MCP9