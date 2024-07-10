Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Watch | Search operation underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua after attack on Indian Army convoy

A convoy of the Indian Army was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8 where five soldiers lost their lives.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 03:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A search operation by the Indian Army is underway in Kathua, ANI reports.

A convoy of the Indian Army was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8 where five soldiers lost their lives.

On July 9 an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the higher reaches of Doda district, as authorities roped in the NIA, deployed special forces and widened their search for the perpetrators of the deadly attack on the convoy.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 July 2024, 03:56 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirKathua

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT