Watch | Search operation underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua after attack on Indian Army convoy

A search operation by the Indian Army is underway in Kathua, ANI reports.
A convoy of the Indian Army was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8 where five soldiers lost their lives.
On July 9 an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the higher reaches of Doda district, as authorities roped in the NIA, deployed special forces and widened their search for the perpetrators of the deadly attack on the convoy.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published 10 July 2024, 03:56 IST