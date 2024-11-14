With snowfall set to block infiltration routes along LoC in Kashmir, focus shifts on International Border in Jammu

<p>Srinagar: With the snowfall expected in the coming weeks likely to close key infiltration routes along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies have heightened vigilance along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.</p><p>Heavy snowfall in December and January makes infiltration routes via mountain passes in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts and Jammu's Rajouri and Poonch districts impassable. </p><p>Given this reality, security agencies anticipate that Pakistan-based terror outfits may shift their focus to the plains using the relatively lower terrain of the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua to infiltrate. Hence, both the Army and the BSF are focussing on strengthening surveillance and response capabilities along the IB.</p><p>A few days back, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the IB along the Kathua-Pathankot axis to review anti-infiltration measures amid reports that Pakistan could attempt to push terrorists not only from the IB in Jammu sector but also from the neighboring Punjab border.</p><p>On Wednesday Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Western Command Satish S Khandare held a high-level review of the security situation along the IB with Pakistan.</p>.12 pilgrims injured in vehicular collision in Kashmir's Reasi.<p>Jammu, Samba, and Kathua share the IB with Pakistan, while neighboring Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab besides other areas have lengthy boundaries with the neighbouring country.</p><p>“Pakistan could try to exploit infiltration routes along the IB during winters as snowfall will close most of such passes along the LoC,” a senior Indian Army official said, adding several infiltration attempts by terrorists have been thwarted on the LoC in the recent months.</p><p>He said that authorities were especially concerned about the possibility of an uptick in infiltration attempts across the Jammu sector, where terrain and climatic conditions are less challenging for infiltrating terrorists.</p><p>Inspector General (IG) BSF Jammu Frontiers, D K Boora, assured that security forces are on high alert to counter any potential infiltration attempts by militants. He emphasized that a robust security grid is in place to address any emerging challenges.</p><p>Responding to concerns about recent intelligence reports indicating increased activities on terror launch pads along the LoC and IB with Pakistan, IG Boora stated, "Even if terrorists manage to infiltrate from any direction, we have adequate measures in place to neutralize them before they can reach the hinterland."</p><p>Local residents and farmers have also been cautioned to remain vigilant, with authorities urging them to report any suspicious movement along the border areas. Along with heightened ground patrols, the use of drones and other surveillance systems is expected to intensify in these areas.</p>