With snowfall set to block infiltration routes along LoC in Kashmir, focus shifts on International Border in Jammu

Heavy snowfall in December and January makes infiltration routes via mountain passes in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara districts and Jammu's Rajouri and Poonch districts impassable.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 07:21 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 07:21 IST
India News Jammu and Kashmir Defence

