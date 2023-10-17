Women entrepreneurs break barriers in patriarchal Kashmir

Srinagar: Young females in Kashmir are breaking barriers and treading the path of business which otherwise would be a male domain only.

Traditionally, the womenfolk did not own or operate businesses on their own in Kashmir. But now, that is changing. Not only in urban areas, but in rural Kashmir also a number of women with the help of the government have started their own business ventures while pushing-up the patriarchy and standing up on their own feet.

Farzana Gulzar, an associate professor at University of Kashmir’s Management Studies says women across the valley are showing interest in becoming economically independent and coming up with their own unique ideas of becoming entrepreneurs.

“The women in business trend is on the incline in Kashmir. For centuries, women have battled a stereotype that involves staying home to cook, clean and care for the family. However, a new generation of young female entrepreneurs are overcoming all the challenges,” she told DH.

Gulzar advocated for bringing more women into the workplace to create an opportunity to prioritize diversity and encourage male and female collaboration. “In turn, this diversity allows decision-making to become more multidimensional and thus more comprehensive,” she added.

On June 29, 2021, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the priority of the government is to reduce the gap between women and men entrepreneurs, in a systematic manner. And it has started achieving desired results more than two years down the line.

Mahmoona Akthar, an entrepreneur from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district takes care of her family of six, including four children and her parents. In 2020, she lost her husband, a driver by profession in an accident, shattering the entire family.