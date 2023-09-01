Jammu businessman buys land on Moon after Chandrayaan-3 success

Just two days after India's successful landing on the Moon with Chandrayaan-3 on August 23, Rupesh Masson, a businessman and educationist from Jammu and Kashmir, closed a deal to purchase land on the Moon.
Masson, who is also the regional director of UCMAS for Jammu and Kashmir and Leh, has acquired a piece of land located in Luna Earths Moon, Tract 55-Parcel 10772, which is famously known as the 'Lake of Happiness' or Lacus Felicitatis.
He purchased the land from The Lunar Registry at New York City and it was certified on August 25, he told Hindustan Times.
“Ideas of occupying space on the Moon are a reflection of our quest to see what lies beyond, which is itself a reflection of our quest for deeper meaning within ourselves,” he added.
He explained that purchasing a plot on the Moon could represent a symbol of hope for the future or be a practical and economical way for individuals to mentally escape from the realities of climate change.
Masson also mentioned that buying land on the Moon could bring a sense of fulfillment or hope for those who are preparing for various future scenarios.
“By forming a tangible connection with a different future, this kind of purchase is satisfying a need for some sense of some degree of preparedness for a different future,” he said.
He also said that approximately 675 famous people and three former US presidents possess extraterrestrial and holdings on the Moon and other planets.