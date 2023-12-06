JD(U) leader demands Nitish Kumar be made I.N.D.I.A bloc convenor

To a question about Uddhav Thackrey, Thakur said, "Uddhav ji is a face which is acceptable to the country. I will not say for this post or that post, but he is staunch Hinduwadi and yet he is liberal. He takes everyone together."

K Suresh of the Congress said that he cannot comment on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A coalition but attacked the CPI(M) in Kerala over their remarks on his party's performance in the recently concluded assembly polls.

"We are fighting the BJP as well as the CPI(M) in Kerala. CPI(M) is not strong anywhere in India except Kerala. Pinnarayi Vijayan has to think about what moral right, he has to comment on the Congress party. We were defeated in three states, but our vote share is (intact) there" he said.

About the unavailability of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting on Wednesday, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "There's a flood in Chennai, so to expect Stalin to leave people of Tamil Nadu and come for the meeting is not right."