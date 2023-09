Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has been sent to further judicial custody for 14 days by the PMLA Court, reported ANI.

He was produced before the Special PMLA Court in Mumbai after his ED custody ended today.

Goyal, arrested in an alleged Rs 538 crore bank fraud case, siphoned off funds from India to overseas by creating various trusts and used them to buy properties, a special court here noted on Monday, citing investigation carried out so far by the ED.