<p>Mumbai: The nature-rich Jharkhand is set to play an important role in Jatayu (vulture) conservation programme.</p><p>The Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) Jharkhand and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Mumbai to strengthen the vulture conservation breeding programme for two critically endangered Gyps vulture species—the Oriental White-backed Vulture and the Long-billed Vulture. </p><p>The five-year collaboration, commencing from the financial year 2025–26, aims to support scientific breeding, monitoring, and long-term conservation of these key scavenger species, marking a significant step towards strengthening biodiversity conservation efforts in the state.</p><p>Jharkhand's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife & Chief Wildlife Warden Paritosh Upadhyay and Director of BNHS Kishor Rithe signed the MOU at Hornbill House, BNHS headquarter in Mumbai. </p><p>Chief Conservator of Forests Natesha and Divisional Forest Officer Awanish Kumar Chaudhary from Forest Department of Jharkhand and Dr. Sathiyaselvem, Deputy Director and senior scientist BNHS were present on this occasion. </p><p>Vultures play a critical ecological role by disposing of animal carcasses and preventing the spread of disease. BNHS is pioneering in the Vulture Captive Breeding Programs and has established four dedicated VCBCs in India. BNHS also supports zoos to undertake conservation breeding. </p><p>The VCBC in Jharkhand would be the newest addition in the journey of Vulture Conservation in India. </p><p>The agriculture sector in Jharkhand still dominated by organic farming. The people have eco friendly lifestyle. These features are certainly favorable factors to welcome vultures, once bred in captivity, said Rithe.</p><p>The breeding stock of vultures would be brought to Muta, from BNHS's well established breeding centers in India.</p><p>Under the MoU, the Department of Forests, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Jharkhand, will implement the programme in collaboration with BNHS that will provide technical support, including training to field and veterinary staff, health monitoring of vultures, maintenance of biological and pedigree databases, and guidance on best practices for conservation breeding and management. </p><p>A dedicated Technical Sub-Committee will supervise day-to-day operations and ensure smooth implementation of project activities.This step reflects Jharkhand's strong commitment to safeguarding threatened wildlife species and contributes meaningfully to national efforts aimed at reviving vulture populations and maintaining ecological balance.</p>