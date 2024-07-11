8 members of inter-state gang involved in liquor shop looting, vehicle thefts arrested in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: An inter-state gang involved in robbery, looting liquor shops and stealing vehicles was busted with the arrest of eight members in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

To crack the case, SSP Kishore Kaushal formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe and apprehend the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, Kaushal received intelligence that a gang was moving around various parts of the district, including Jamshedpur, in four-wheelers to execute their plans.

Accompanied by SP (City & Rural) Rishabha Garg, the SIT launched a vehicle-checking drive across the district during which they intercepted a Bolero near Salbani Mode and arrested four persons.