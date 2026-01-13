Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Alert sounded in Jharkhand after 2 suspected cases of Nipah virus detected in Bengal

The state’s health ministry has issued a set of guidelines over surveillance and public awareness, an official said.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalJharkhandNipah Virus

Follow us on :

Follow Us