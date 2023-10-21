JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Almost 50 children, women fall sick after eating 'gol gappa' in Jharkhand's Koderma

About 40 children and 10 women suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'gol gappa' from a street vendor at Gosain Tola under Lokai panchayat on Friday evening
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 10:58 IST

Follow Us

Koderma: About 50 children and women fell sick in Jharkhand's Koderma due to suspected food poisoning after eating 'gol gappa' from a roadside vendor, a health official said on Saturday.

About 40 children and 10 women suffered from food poisoning after consuming 'gol gappa' from a street vendor at Gosain Tola under Lokai panchayat on Friday evening, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO), Koderma told PTI.

After consuming 'gol gappa' the children and women had complications like vomiting and diarrhoea and were diagnosed with bacterial infection, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Koderma where they are under observation for 24 hours.

The children are in the age group of 9 to 15 years and their condition is stable, he said, adding that the remaining food items of the vendor have been confiscated and samples have been sent to Ranchi for testing.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 October 2023, 10:58 IST)
India NewsJharkhandTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT