Bharat bandh called on Dec 30 for recognition of Sarna religion

Jamshedpur: Tribal organisation Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) on Wednesday called for a 'symbolic' Bharat bandh on December 30 in support of its long-standing demand for the recognition of Sarna religion.

ASA president Salkhan Murmu said the Sarna religion code is the identity of 15 crore tribals of the country and denying the recognition to the religion of the tribal community is 'tantamount to constitutional crime'.

Forcing the community to embrace other faiths was like "compelling them to accept the slavery of religion", he said and accused both Congress and the BJP for depriving tribals of their freedom of religion.

Murmu claimed that the 1951 census had a separate code for Sarna religion, but the Congress had later removed it, while the BJP is now trying to convert the tribals as Vanvasis and Hindus.

ASA is in favor of protecting the interest of the tribal community. "We will vote for whichever party recognises Sarna religion," Murmu said.