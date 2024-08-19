BJP adopts watch-and-wait approach to Champai Soren vs JMM drama

New Delhi: The BJP is pursuing the strategy of wait and watch as the drama within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha unfolds. Former chief minister and senior party leader Champhai Soren is camping in Delhi, alleging that he has been humiliated, leading to increasing speculation that he will join the BJP.

Sources in the BJP said that Soren has got in touch with them, even when the elections are barely two months away. He landed in Delhi on Sunday, with some of his aides claiming that he was also looking for some medical check-ups and will be staying with his Delhi-based daughter.

However, in a much-publicised social media post, Soren let known that all was not well and that he was humiliated in the party; he said that he now has three options. “First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organisation and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey,” he said in a post on X.