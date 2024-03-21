BJP seeks Mandu MLA’s disqualification from Jharkhand Assembly as he joins Congress

"Violating the constitutional provisions, Patel has joined the Indian National Congress in Delhi on Wednesday, which comes under the purview of anti-defection law,” Bauri, the BJP legislator from Chandankiyari, mentioned in the letter.

He requested the Speaker to take immediate action against Patel under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and the Disqualification Rules 2006.

“Disqualify him (Patel) from the membership of the legislative assembly,” he demanded.

Patel joined the Congress in New Delhi in the presence of AICC in-charge for Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur, state minister Alamgir Alam and the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

Patel is a three-time MLA from the Mandu assembly seat, which is a part of the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, he was an MLA of the JMM.