'Can't entertain plea not filed with clean hands,' SC refuses to consider plea by Hemant Soren

The court referred to the fact that the cognisance was taken on the complaint on April 4, 2024 and this was not mentioned in the instant plea.

When parallel proceedings were pursued, we expected a level of condour, the bench said.

Sibal contended the fault was on the part of the counsel and not the client who was inside the jail.

"Your conduct is not free from blemish. It is blameworthy. So you may take your chance elsewhere," the bench said.

Sibal finally withdrew the petition filed against May 3 judgment of the High Court, which dismissed his plea questioning the validity of arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.

During the hearing, the bench also observed the court had been working during the summer vacations and the people in governance should be mindful of it and consider addressing the delay in filing petitions.

Earlier, Sibal sought a parity for Soren with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was on May 10 ordered to be released on interim bail till June 1 for campaign during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, the Supreme Court on had asked Soren to justify if it can examine legality of his arrest since the order refusing bail noted that there is a prima facie case made out against him.

The court had said that the Enforcement Directorate has a good case on merits in the matter but it would have to be looked at from a different perspective in view of subsequent developments.

The probe against Soren is in relation to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by him. The money laundering investigation arose from multiple FIRs registered in land "scam" cases against several people, including state government officials.