CBI registers PE to probe alleged illegal mining by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide in Sahibganj

"The court finds that there are sufficient materials of illegal mining in the district of Sahibganj that too on the behest of one Pankaj Mishra and others and if such materials are there on the record, the court finds in view of the counter-affidavit filed by the respondent State of Jharkhand that the investigation is only an eyewash so far the illegal mining is concerned," Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said.