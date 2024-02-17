Clashes during Saraswati idol immersion in Ranchi leave 8 injured

Then, stones were pelted from both sides injuring many people. Some policemen who went to control the situation were also injured, the official said.

Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI, "Prohibitory order under section-144 has been imposed in Ranchi's Nagri circle. Any kind of procession, demonstration, carrying arms, ammunition and weapons have been prohibited in the area".

The prohibitory order is effective from 10 pm on Friday till further orders.

The SDO said that the situation is well under control now. "Heavy deployment of security forces in rotation wise has been ensured in the locality," he said.

Kumar added that an FIR against more than 10 people, who were involved in the incident, have been lodged.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha and other senior police officers camped at the site till late night.