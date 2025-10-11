Menu
CRPF inspector, jawan injured in IED blasts in Jharkhand

DIG (Kolhan) Anuranjan Kispota told PTI that a CRPF inspector and a jawan suffered injuries in the explosions in Babudih area under Jaraikela police station limits.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 02:08 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 02:08 IST
