Cyclone 'Dana' to bring heavy rainfall in parts Jharkhand, NDRF teams deployed

An ‘orange’ alert has been issued in the Kolhan region (West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts) for Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 07:27 IST

Follow Us :

Published 24 October 2024, 07:27 IST
India NewsCycloneNDRFJharkhand

