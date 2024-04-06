JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Cylinder bomb found under bridge in Jharkhand's Palamu

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said that a massive search operation was under way on all important roads of the district in view of the Lok Sabha polls.
Last Updated 06 April 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us

Medininagar: A cylinder bomb, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, was found under a bridge in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said that a massive search operation was under way on all important roads of the district in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

"In the course of the operation, the explosive was detected under a bridge in Panki police station area," she said.

The explosive weighed around 5 kg, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 April 2024, 17:05 IST)
India NewsJharkhandPalamu

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT