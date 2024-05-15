ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case, PTI reports citing sources.

This comes after the ED grilled Alam for over nine hours on Tuesday.

The ED had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42), following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state's rural development department.

With PTI input