Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 66 PGs inspected; 10 sealed for poor hygiene

Officials inspected 66 PGs across Jayanagar, Bengaluru South, BTM Layout, and Bommanahalli Assembly constituencies.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 01:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 01:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us