<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru South City Corporation officials on Monday sealed 10 Paying Guest (PG) accommodations for failing to maintain hygiene.</p>.<p>Officials inspected 66 PGs across Jayanagar, Bengaluru South, BTM Layout, and Bommanahalli Assembly constituencies.</p>.<p>They checked for basic facilities such as safe drinking water, cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, safety measures, proper toilets, fire safety equipment, CCTV cameras, and FSSAI food safety certification.</p>.B-SMILE gets cracking on 10-flyover project.<p>A total of Rs 22,500 was collected in fines during the inspection.</p>.<p>“Notices were issued to PG operators to rectify deficiencies within seven days and comply with prescribed norms. As the kitchens of 10 PGs were found to be unhygienic, they have been sealed,” the corporation said.</p>