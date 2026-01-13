<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) has begun setting up internal teams to execute 10 flyover projects aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city, even as mobility experts question their effectiveness.</p>.<p>In a series of office orders, the government-run agency has assigned individual engineers to oversee each project.</p>.Karnataka: Permit sought to clear 48 neem trees for flyover at Devalapura junction in Mysuru.<p>The proposed flyovers have been grouped into three categories based on length — up to 5 km, between 5 km and 10 km, and over 10 km. Projects longer than 10 km are likely to be taken up under a public-private partnership model, with the government providing viability gap funding of up to 40% of the total project cost.</p>.<p>Engineers have been directed to submit reports on existing road conditions and recommend changes to the detailed project reports by January 28. They have also been asked to inform the respective city corporations about the activities proposed along the identified stretches.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Major routes</span></p>.<p>The flyovers are planned along key corridors, including Sirsi Circle–Nayandahalli, Yeshwantpur–Halasuru, Adyar Anand Bhavan on Kanakapura Road, Minerva Circle–Hudson Circle, Marenahalli Main Road, MEI Junction, Pipeline Road, Doddaballapur Road and Old Madras Road, among others.</p>