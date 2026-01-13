Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

B-SMILE gets cracking on 10-flyover project

In a series of office orders, the government-run agency has assigned individual engineers to oversee each project.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 01:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 01:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us