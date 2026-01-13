<p>Bengaluru: The skywalk connecting the International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB) and the Pattandur Agrahara metro station on the Purple Line is ready and will be inaugurated on January 16. </p>.<p>BMRCL Managing Director Ravishankar J and CapitaLand India Trust CEO Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam will be present on the occasion. </p>.Trial run begins on Namma Metro Pink Line's elevated section.<p>The facility, expected to help more than 55,000 professionals reach their workplaces directly from the metro station, was constructed by ITPB as per the designs approved by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). </p>.<p>On January 17, 2023, the BMRCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to provide direct access from the concourse level of the Pattandur Agrahara metro station to ITPB through a walkway. </p>