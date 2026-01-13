Menu
ITPB metro skywalk inauguration on January 16

BMRCL Managing Director Ravishankar J and CapitaLand India Trust CEO Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam will be present on the occasion.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 01:47 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 01:47 IST
