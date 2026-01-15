<p>Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved the Jharkhand High Court, seeking a CBI probe into a raid conducted by the state police on its premises, alleging "direct interference" by the police in the functioning of the central agency.</p>.<p>Police had earlier in the day entered the ED premises in the state capital and carried out a search and seizure operation.</p>.<p>Police initiated the action after an FIR was registered by a PHED employee named Santosh.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Santosh stated that he was subjected to severe torture and misbehaviour by ED officers who were interrogating him in a case.</p>.ED raids on I-PAC | 'Very serious matter, will examine issue': Supreme Court on probe agency facing 'obstruction'.<p>On the basis of the FIR, Ranchi police raided the premises of the central agency and questioned its officers.</p>.<p>In its petition before the high court, the ED claimed that police action constituted direct interference with the working of a central agency.</p>.<p>The case is scheduled to be heard again on January 16. </p>