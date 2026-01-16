<p>Mumbai: Underworld-don-turned-politician and former MLA Arun Gawli’s daughters — Geeta and Yogita — lost the polls in Mumbai. </p><p>Geeta and Yogita contested from the Byculla area of Mumbai from the Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABHS), founded by Gawli. </p><p>While Geeta, a three-time corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), lost the elections from Ward No 212, her sister Yogita lost the elections from Ward No. 207.</p><p>Geeta lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Amrin Shezad Abrahani.</p><p>Yogita, in her maiden election, was defeated by BJP candidate Rohidas Lokhande. </p><p>It may be recalled, in September 2025, Gawli was released from the Nagpur Central Jail after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.</p>.BJP-led alliance ahead in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar-led NCP relegated in Pune.<p>Gawli is undergoing life sentence for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar on 2 March, 2007 inside his residence and office in Asalpha village in Saki Naka area of Mumbai.</p><p>Gawli shot into prominence from Dagdi Chawl, a neighbourhood of Byculla.</p><p>In the eighties and nineties, he ran a crime syndicate which ran parallel to the Dawood Ibrahim gang of D-Company. </p><p>The 70-year-old Gawli, who once sported a thick black moustache, now has a white bearded look. </p><p>He always dons traditional white kurta-pajama and topi.</p><p>Gawli was an MLA from 2004-09 from Chinchpokli seat of Mumbai.</p><p>Gawli is popularly known as 'Daddy' while his wife Asha Gawli is known as 'Mummy'. </p>