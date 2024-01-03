JOIN US
ED raids under way at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide residence

Searches are being carried out at 12 locations including Abhishek Prasad's residence and the residence of Sahebganj Deputy Commissioner.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 03:30 IST

The Enforcement Directorate raids are under way at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's press advisor's residence Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu in connection with an illegal mining case, reported news agency PTI.

Searches are being carried out at 12 locations including Abhishek Prasad's residence and the residence of Sahebganj Deputy Commissioner.

Last week, ED had issued a letter-cum-summons to Hemant Soren seeking his availability for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

More to follow....

(Published 03 January 2024, 03:30 IST)
