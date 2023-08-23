ED raids in Jharkhand part of 'political vendetta' to tarnish I.N.D.I.A's image: Cong

The Congress, a constituent of the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, on Wednesday described ED raids at premises linked to a state minister’s son and some others as a 'political vendetta' at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre to tarnish the image of opposition bloc INDIA before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Several of the places raided by the ED as part of a money laundering investigation in connection with an alleged liquor scam in the state were linked to senior Congress leader and Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son Rohit Oraon.