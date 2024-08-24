Female police officers could play key role in containing crime against women: Jharkhand chief secy

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Secretary L Khiangte on Friday said female police personnel could play an important role in curbing crime against women, especially when the entire country was worried about the increase in such incidents.

Inaugurating the maiden State-Level Women Police Conference, he said the government was committed to solving the problems faced by women police personnel in the state.

"The entire society is worried about increasing crime against women. In this environment, the responsibility of the police personnel, especially women police personnel, becomes important. There is a need to consider the role of women police to prevent crime against women. There is a need to act promptly on the information of crime. Women police officers and personnel can play an important role in the investigation and gathering evidence," he said.