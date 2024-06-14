Home
Five killed, six injured in truck-autorickshaw collision in Jharkhand

Around 12 people were going in the autorickshaw to Nagar Untari railway station to board a Gujarat-bound train when the vehicle collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposition direction.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 05:05 IST
Garhwa, Jharkhand: At least five people were killed and six others injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Palhe village in Banshidhar Nagar police station area around 1:30 am on Friday.

Around 12 people were going in the autorickshaw to Nagar Untari railway station to board a Gujarat-bound train when the vehicle collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposition direction, police station in-charge Aditya Nayak said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital, he added.

