Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan reports border clashes during talks with Afghanistan

The Taliban denies accusations of sheltering militants and says Pakistan's military operations violate Afghan sovereignty.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 15:27 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistanborder dispute

Follow us on :

Follow Us