Five Maoists arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla; guns, ammo recovered

<p>Gumla, Jharkhand: Five Maoists, including a self-styled 'sub-zonal commander' of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a police officer said on Thursday.</p>.<p>A large cache of arms and ammunition, including a carbine, three rifles, three country-made pistols and 137 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, he said.</p>.<p>The 'sub-zonal commander' was arrested from Anjan Hirnakhand forest in the district on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"Based on information provided by him, four other Maoists were arrested," said Anup Birthare, DIG of South Chhotanagpur Division, while briefing reporters.</p>.<p>"Several Maoist leaders have either been killed or arrested in the past three years in the district," he said.</p>