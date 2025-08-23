<p>Ranchi/ Ramgarh: Gangster Mayank Singh was brought back to Ranchi by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday morning following his extradition from Azerbaijan, officials said.</p><p>The team led by Jharkhand ATS SP Rishav Kumar Jha visited Azerbaijan to bring back Singh, alias Sunil Meena, after the completion of the formalities as per the extradition treaty between the two countries, they said.</p><p>"This is the first successful extradition in the history of the Jharkhand Police. We hope that the remaining criminals who are abroad will also be brought back soon through extradition or deportation," Jha said after arriving at the Ranchi airport.</p><p>"This is a huge achievement, and credit goes to our DGP, the CM and the support of both the state and central governments," he said.</p><p>Singh is wanted in over 50 cases registered across Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Punjab, the SP said.</p>.Allahabad HC stays conviction of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son.<p>He is stated to be a key member of the notorious Aman Sahu gang and plays an important role in liaising with other gangsters based in Rajasthan, according to police.</p><p>"He has been associated with Aman Sahu and other gangsters. We will interrogate him for further details," Jha said.</p><p>Ramgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said Singh was produced before a Ramgarh court.</p><p>The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days, and he was forwarded to Ramgarh sub jail, another officer said.</p><p>Singh is accused of being involved in extortion activities, and the case is with the Bhadaninagar police outpost, he said.</p><p>The gangster was apprehended in Datu in Azerbaijan in October last year, the officer added.</p>