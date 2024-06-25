'Garland of slippers' slung on woman PDS dealer in Jharkhand for non-distribution of foodgrains

Dumka, Jharkhand: A woman PDS dealer was paraded in a village with a garland of slippers around her neck by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.

The beneficiaries of subsidised ration alleged that she did not distribute PDS items for the past four months.

The incident occurred on Monday in Madhuban village under the Gopokandar Police Station limits. Gopokandar Police Station in-charge Ranjit Mandal said villagers also blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway for over half an hour as part of their protest.